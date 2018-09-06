TP-Link Unveils the Archer C5400X Gaming Router

TP-Link’s First Gaming Router

TP-Link has a new gaming router called the Archer C5400X and it is finally available for purchase. In case the multiple antennas don’t already suggest it, this router intends to keep your WiFi signal alive through hardcore gaming sessions. It has a dynamic optimization engine which automatically identifies gaming traffic. When you aren’t gaming, fast-track streaming to watch immersive 4K movies.

It is actually TP-Link’s first gaming router with blazing fast WiFi speed at 5334 Mbps in total. That is one 2.4 GHz (1000 Mbps) and two 5 GHz (2167 Mbps) Tri-band MU-MIMO setup. Inside, it has a 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, 3 co-processor and 1GB RAM. This allows it to process the multiple signals fast, so gaming lag does not kick in even with multiple connections. After all, the modern home these days demand a lot from routers.

In case users want to hardwire it to a local area network, there are also eight Gigabit LAN ports available at the back. Even better, users can team two LAN ports using Link Aggregation. This will double connection speeds from 1 Gbps to 2 Gbps for Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices and PCs with LACP.

Users can also combine the WAN port with a LAN port to connect DOCSIS 3.1 modems for best-in-industry internet speeds. Furthermore, the TP-Link Archer C5400 also has two USB 3.0 ports for connecting devices directly such as printers.

How Much is the TP-Link Archer C5400 Router?

It is now available in most retail stores for $399 USD. Needless to say, that is not cheap. But then again, this is quite a powerful networking solution.