Trailer And Release Date Revealed For Catherine: Full Body

Catherine: Full Body

If you ever played the original 2011 release of Catherine (or it’s recent re-release) there is one thing you will know about this game. Namely, that it’s bloody weird! The story essentially follows the story of protagonist Vincent. Feeling a little suffocated from his current relationship (with fiancee Catherine), he embarks on an affair with a woman who is, coincidentally, called Katherine.

From there, you are thrown into narrative style choices interspersed with (surprisingly decent) box puzzle solving mechanics. It sounds weird, but it’s a surprisingly decent game. We had, however, heard rumours that against all expectations, a sequel or at least new game was being developed.

Well, with the release of a brand new trailer, the release is not only confirmed, but we also have a date!

What Is This Game?

Judging by the trailer, it appears that rather than being an outright new game, Full Body will represent a rather detailed and expanded recreation of the original. It seems a new ‘love interest’ is going to be added. In addition, there will be a lot more new content, cutscenes and endings. All in all, this is looking to provide an up-to-date and definitive experience. This, while adding more than enough new content to bring old fans back.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Is It Out?

Catherine: Full Body will release for the PS4 on September 3rd 2019. At the time of writing there is nothing to indicate that this will release for the PC or the Xbox One. There is, however, some hope towards the PC market. You may recall how the original game did see an official release not too long ago.

If you are a fan of the weird and wonderful, Catherine is definitely for you.

What do you think? Are you excited for this release? – Let us know in the comments!