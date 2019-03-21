Trailer Released for Battlefield V’s ‘Firestorm’ Battle Royale Mode

Featuring Halvøy, the Largest Battlefield Map Ever

DICE is gearing up to launch their own Battle Royale mode for Battlefield V called Firestorm. In typical Battlefield fashion however, this will feature lots of weapons, vehicles, various terrain and the largest map to date. In fact, this new map called Halvøy is 10-times larger than Hamada, the previous map size record holder.

Unlike other Battle Royale games, team-play is still highly important in Firestorm. In fact, there are five types of Objectives to compete for, either alone or as a squad.

Each with a higher risk than the last. Securing these will unlock the most valuable loot, and increase your odds of becoming the last one standing. You can find resupply drops, vehicle drops, and even get artillery strike capabilities and V-1 rocket for precision destruction. That is if you can outrun the ever consuming Firestorm that is enveloping the map.

For a brief overview on what to expect, read this article on the official EA blog.

When is Battlefield V Firestorm Coming Out?

Battlefield V Firestorm is coming out in a few days starting on March 25.