Tropico 6 Release Date and Gameplay Trailer Released

I am a massive fan of the Tropico series and by massive, that’s something of an understatement. Since the first game arrived in 2001, I have been hooked. Since then, I’ve played every game and every DLC that has ever come out. As such, you can imagine that I’m getting rather excited over the upcoming release of Tropico 6. In that regard though I have some good bad news, some good news and some great news!

The bad news is, Tropico 6 has officially been delayed out of 2018 now. The good news is though that it will release for PC users in January 2019 and even greater, we have a brand new gameplay trailer to enjoy!

Hola Presidente!

Everything I have seen so far from Tropico 6 is ticking all the right boxes for me. Rather than trying to re-invent itself, the game is simply looking to give us more of everything. More Presidente, more buildings, more factions, more transportation! That, for me, is exactly what I want! Well, except more military coups… I’ve had enough of them thank you!

One of my favourite parts of the franchise though is just how varied you can play it. I personally like to try and be a man-of-the-people by making everyone happy. A friend of mine, however, prefers to go for a straight-up dictatorship where the military keeps the population in line!

When Is It Out?

Tropico 6 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4. Initially, the game will release on PC in January 2019. Sorry, but we haven’t been given an exact date yet. While the game will also release on console, this isn’t expected until around Summer 2019. This isn’t unusual given how the game has always been rooted in the PC genre.

Personally, I can barely wait. What about you Presidente? – Let us know in the comments! (Sincerely Yours, Penultimo).