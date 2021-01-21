Trump Orders Billy Mitchell Statue – No, Not THAT Guy!

Well, it’s official. After four amazingly ‘interesting’ years, Donald Trump has finally stepped down as US President. It seems, however, that as one of his final acts in office, he has still managed to cause a minor stir on the internet. – Specifically, that when he confirmed the creation of a ‘Heroes Garden’ at the Mount Rushmore monument, a statue to be included at the site was of a certain ‘Billy Mitchell’. – In throwing something of a moderate damp towel over the announcement, however, The White House (after seemingly many inquiries) has felt compelled to clarify that this isn’t the Billy Mitchell you’re probably thinking of.

The White House has confirmed to me that the “William ‘Billy’ Mitchell’ who will get a statue in the National Garden of American heroes is Billy Mitchell the US Army General and “Father” of the Air Force, not Billy Mitchell the Pacman and Donkey Kong world record holder. — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) January 18, 2021

Billy Mitchell is Getting a Statue!

So, just to make it 100% clear, the statue being created for the garden isn’t the Billy Mitchell of Donkey Kong fame. It is, instead, going to be of William “Billy” Mitchell, a former US general who is considered by many to the founder of the US Air Force. As you might expect, however, given that the gaming Billy Mitchell is a far more popular figure, it did lead to some temporary confusion as to who this statue was actually going to be of.

Well, following confirmation gained by Twitter user “@Hagstrom_Anders” it has been categorically confirmed by The White House that it’s definitely going to be of the air force Billy Mitchell, not the gaming one.

What Do We Think?

More than anything, it is clearly amusing that when the name Billy Mitchell is mentioned, more people clearly associate it with the former Donkey Kong record holder rather than, you know, an actually pretty important historical figure. And just in case you’re reading this Mr. Mitchell, I’m not saying you’re unimportant. It’s just that I don’t think you’ve quite done anything worthy of a physical monument… Well, not yet anyway! – Although I am anxious to try out your hot sauce!

That being said though, I daresay that many people would’ve preferred the gaming Billy to get a spot in a garden. Not because he deserves it, but just because it would be pretty hilarious! – Particularly if they decided to craft it based on Bobby Garrett Ferguson.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!