Trust Unveils New True Wireless Headphones and Earbuds

Leading value-for-money digital lifestyle accessories brand, Trust Electronics Ltd, is pleased to introduce its newest launches, the Nika Touch and Primo Touch Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, and the Tones and Eaze Bluetooth Wireless Headphones. The new launches offer the ultimate true wireless experience for an incredibly affordable price.

Combining great sound, an extra-long wireless range, portable charging capabilities, and a premium, on-trend design, the Nika Touch offers a fantastic listening experience that is ideal for those who are always on-the-go. With a wireless range of 10 meters and Bluetooth 5.0, the earphones make listening to music or taking calls as convenient as possible, without the risk of losing connection. The earphones provide up to 6 hours of playtime from a single charge, however, the carry case included with the earphones gives on-the-go charging, making the total playtime of the earphones up to 16 hours; ideal for long working days and traveling. With a stylish design, a secure silicone fit, touch controls, and a built-in microphone, the Nika Touch is a fantastic option for those looking for an affordable, ultimate true wireless experience.

Trust True Wireless Headphones and Earbuds

With their trendy minimalistic design, the Primo Touch combine great sound with a great design. Thanks to their comfort fit ear shell pods, the earphones stay in place all day whilst keeping you alert for nearby sounds. The earphones are truly wireless with a range of 10 metres and up to 4 hours of playtime on a single charge. Users can also charge the earphones inside the carry case whilst on-the-go for up to 10 hours playtime. Key functions (next/previous/pause/play) can all be managed with a simple touch and phone calls can be made using the quick-access voice assistant and built in microphone.

Immerse yourself in your favourite songs, no matter where you are, with Eaze. The Eaze Bluetooth headset combines quality sound from 40 mm drivers with the freedom of movement, with a range of 10 metres and up to 30 hours playtime from a single charge; ideal for long journeys and trips away. The headphones can also be used wired via the included 3.5 mm cable. Comfortably listen for hours with the soft, cushioned faux leather over-ear pads and adjustable headband, and enjoy the foldable design that takes up minimal space in a suitcase or bag. All important functions can be controlled via the buttons on the ear cup, and phone calls be made via the quick-access voice assistant and built in microphone, providing a convenient and hassle-free experience.

With the Tones, users can have an enhanced music experience, both wired and wireless. Simply plug the 3.5 mm cable into the audio device or listen wirelessly via Bluetooth and a 10 metre wireless range. With impressive sound (40 mm drivers) and playtime (up to 25 hours), the headphones provide the perfect combination for a high quality listening experience on-the-go. The headphones are both user-friendly and comfortable, with cushioned on-ear pads, an adjustable headband and a lightweight design, plus buttons on the ear cups to adjust the volume, skip songs and access the built in voice assistant.

At the time of writing, Trust has not confirmed any regional release dates for their new audio products nor what level of MSRP we should expect. Albeit, it should be noted that they are placing a particular highlight on these being ‘affordable’.

