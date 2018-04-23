TSB Customers Reporting Online Problems

TSB online banking is off-line due to errors

These days many of us choose to do our banking online. That is in no small part due to the fact that most branches these days don’t even bother having people behind a desk anymore. Instead, you’re greeted with a row of ‘personal banking’ computers which are about as useful and clipping your toenails with a hedge trimmer.

It seems, however, that TSB might be having some major problems online at the moment. In a report via the BBC, the service is currently shut down after a number of quite significant errors were found after a software update.

Incorrect Balances

In the report, it has been suggested that people were able to log into their accounts, but were receiving very conflicted information. There have been several reports of people finding massive payments into their account (figures range from £15,000-£20,000) while others report having access to a completely different bank account than their own.

The problems have grown so substantial that it currently appears that TSB has taken down their online banking. At least, took it down until the problem is solved. The issue has apparently been caused due to merging of information from their old system to a new software platform.

When will it be back?

I would have thought it would be back within the next 24 hours. At the time of writing, I checked a TSB account I have and can confirm that it is currently not allowing me to log-in. Just as well that it isn’t an account I regularly use I guess. This will of course inconvenience many people. The short answer is that you may need to physically visit your branch if something is urgent.

I should note that some media sources are citing this as a data breach. At present, we have to call ‘fake news‘ on that. There is nothing at this moment in time to suggest that this is any security issue. We will, of course, stand to be corrected though.

What do you think about this? Are you having problems logging in? Has it caused you any problems? – Let us know in the comments!