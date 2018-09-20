Tunai Piano Hi-Res Headphones Review – Big Sound on a Tiny Budget!
Peter Donnell / 16 hours ago
Tunai Piano
The world of hi-res audio is getting bigger every week. It seems I’m tripping over myself with headphone reviews recently. So many brands are releasing some of the finest headphones I’ve ever tested this year. Of course, Tunai is a big part of this here at eTeknix. Time and time again, they’re delivering innovative and very competitive products. Furthermore, they’re doing so at a price point that no doubt has their rivals worried. The Tunai Piano headphones are not on the market yet, but when they hit Indiegogo later this month, they’re sure to take the world by storm once again.
Set to hit the market at just $59.99, the Piano are set to shake up the market. With specifications, features, and build quality that one would typically find on $100-200 headphones. How has Tunai done this? I honestly have no idea, but if their previous headphones are anything to go by, these should be pretty special.
Features
- Dynamic Dual Drivers
- Ceramic Drivers
- Hi-Res Audio Certified
- Kevlar 3n OFC Cable
- Protective Carry Case
- Three Sets of Silicone Ear Buds
- Available in Three Colours
- In-Ear Design
Specifications
- Frequency response: 10 Hz – 40,000 Hz
- Driver unit: 13mm dynamic driver + Ceramic Driver
- Diaphragm: 8um aerospace grade PET
- Sensitivity: 105dB/mw
- Impedance: 32ohm
- Cord type: 3N (99.9%) Oxygen Free Cable (OFC), Y-type
- Cord length: 110cm / 3.6ft
- Wearing type: Inner ear
- Plug type: 3.5mm gold plated L shape
- Colours available: 3 – Rose gold, Polar blue & Sterling silver
What’s in the Box?
The latest headphones from Tunai come bundled with a lovely protective zip up bag. Of course, you’ll want to keep them clean and dust free, so this is a nice bonus.
You get three extra sets of earbuds too, with a fourth set pre-fitted to the headphones themselves. Getting that perfect fit shouldn’t be a problem here!
The bag is very nice quality, and small enough to fit in a small jacket pocket too, so easy to travel with.
The interior has a very soft lining too, so as not to scuff up the headphones when they are stored.