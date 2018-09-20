Tunai Piano Hi-Res Headphones Review – Big Sound on a Tiny Budget!

Tunai Piano

The world of hi-res audio is getting bigger every week. It seems I’m tripping over myself with headphone reviews recently. So many brands are releasing some of the finest headphones I’ve ever tested this year. Of course, Tunai is a big part of this here at eTeknix. Time and time again, they’re delivering innovative and very competitive products. Furthermore, they’re doing so at a price point that no doubt has their rivals worried. The Tunai Piano headphones are not on the market yet, but when they hit Indiegogo later this month, they’re sure to take the world by storm once again.

Set to hit the market at just $59.99, the Piano are set to shake up the market. With specifications, features, and build quality that one would typically find on $100-200 headphones. How has Tunai done this? I honestly have no idea, but if their previous headphones are anything to go by, these should be pretty special.

Features

Dynamic Dual Drivers

Ceramic Drivers

Hi-Res Audio Certified

Kevlar 3n OFC Cable

Protective Carry Case

Three Sets of Silicone Ear Buds

Available in Three Colours

In-Ear Design

Specifications

Frequency response: 10 Hz – 40,000 Hz

Driver unit: 13mm dynamic driver + Ceramic Driver

Diaphragm: 8um aerospace grade PET

Sensitivity: 105dB/mw

Impedance: 32ohm

Cord type: 3N (99.9%) Oxygen Free Cable (OFC), Y-type

Cord length: 110cm / 3.6ft

Wearing type: Inner ear

Plug type: 3.5mm gold plated L shape

Colours available: 3 – Rose gold, Polar blue & Sterling silver

Images & more technical details can be found here.

What’s in the Box?

The latest headphones from Tunai come bundled with a lovely protective zip up bag. Of course, you’ll want to keep them clean and dust free, so this is a nice bonus.

You get three extra sets of earbuds too, with a fourth set pre-fitted to the headphones themselves. Getting that perfect fit shouldn’t be a problem here!

The bag is very nice quality, and small enough to fit in a small jacket pocket too, so easy to travel with.

The interior has a very soft lining too, so as not to scuff up the headphones when they are stored.