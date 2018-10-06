Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 and SuperAmp Gaming Headset Review

Elite Pro 2 and SuperAmp

It was two years ago when we first laid hands on the truly fantastic Turtle Beach Elite Pro gaming headset. It still stands as one of my all-time favourite headsets. I still often use one myself, as it provides fantastic acoustic performance for a “gaming” headset, that’s great for movies, music, and much more. Check out our original review of it here. It came with a desktop mix amp, which was great for gaming and streaming. However, their new and more compact Superamp looks set to improve on that, and even comes with a mobile app to tweak your headsets settings via Bluetooth.

The headset is improved too, with an even more durable design, improved ergonomics, a better microphone, and more. If you have tried the original Elite Pro, you would be hard pushed to believe there was room for improvement, but Turtle Beach think they’ve done it! Will I be replacing my original Elite Pro at the end of this review? Well, let’s find out!

Features

Durable Comfort

Aerofit Ear Cushions

Pro Gaming Mic w/ Truspeak Technology

Bluetooth

Powerful Amplifier

Built-in EQ and Presets

Superhuman Hearing

ProSpec Glasses Relief System

Variable Mic Monitoring

Multi-Format Support

Streaming Output Support

USB and Optical In

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Turtle Beach Had to Say

“The Turtle Beach® Elite Pro™ 2 + SuperAmp™ Pro Performance Gaming Audio System for PS4™ Pro & PS4™ and PC builds on the Elite Pro legacy through collaboration with leading esports teams including OpTic Gaming and Splyce to deliver the next generation of audio performance to today’s top players and hardcore gamers. The Elite Pro 2’s custom-tuned 50mm Nanoclear™ over-ear speakers deliver a championship winning performance, while the noise-cancelling Pro Gaming Microphone with TruSpeak™ Technology provides crystal clear team chat. Revolutionary Aerofit™ Ear Cushions –deliver cooling comfort as well as passive noise isolation and deeper bass response. Connected to the groundbreaking Elite SuperAmp™, the Bluetooth-connected, app-controlled, audio-enhancing, amplified DTS:Headphone X surround sound-supporting gaming controller, this complete audio system offers the competitive advantage to dominate your games.” – Turtle Beach

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

Everything comes very nicely packaged, with lots of protective foam. The box opens out, revealing the amp and the headset.

Under the foam, you’ll also find an accessories box, which contains the USB cable, 3.5mm cable, etc. There’s also all the usual documentation, setup guides, etc.

The cables included are all of a good length and quality too, and you do get the optical cable in the box, which isn’t always the case with some headsets.

The microphone looks superb, with a flexible boom, and locking design. It’s removable, obviously, so if you rarely use it, it can be kept out of the way.

The wire for the headset comes with a 4-pole jack, so it can be used directly with console controllers, mobile devices, etc. It even comes with an on-cable mute button for the microphone.