Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Headset Review

The Turtle Beach Stealth series is by one one of the biggest sellers of the headset market. There’s a lot of scope in the Stealth range, with some affordable models, right up to their flagships and wireless. However, the sweet spot most people aim for is the Stealth 600. It’s long been one of my most recommended headsets and now they’re back with a new and improved model. I love it when I reviewed it 3+ years ago, when I tested the Xbox One model and the PlayStation 4 model. The new Gen 2 design aims to improve on that and bring it up to speed for 2020 and beyond.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Headset

It’s just as well equipped as the old Stealth 600, with large and powerful drivers, a great quality microphone, and their fantastic glass-friendly design. However, Turtle Beach promises that they’ve tweaked and improved all of the hardware, as well as the overall design to make it better than ever. It’s wireless on PlayStation 4 as well as the docked Nintendo Switch. However, they’re working on the understanding it’ll work on PlayStation 5 based on what Sony has said, but that is pending some further testing. It works on Windows 10 too, although I’m not sure why they don’t list PC on the box though.

Features

50mm Neodymium Drivers

20Hz – 20kHz Frequency Response

Wireless and Wired

USB dongle for PS4/PS5/Switch (docked mode only)

Flip to Mute Microphone

Glasses Friendly Design

15 Hour Battery Life

USB C

Superhuman Hearing Mode

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 product page here.

What Turtle Beach Had to Say

“The Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 is the successor to the best-selling Stealth™ 600 wireless gaming headset, dominates on PS5™ & PS4™, and features a new wireless mini-USB transmitter for a rock-solid connection. New for Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 is a larger flip-to-mute mic for refined chat clarity that integrates into the headset when muted, plus uniquely re-shaped, breathable ear cushions with ProSpecs™ technology provide glasses friendly comfort over long gaming sessions. Turtle Beach’s renowned Superhuman Hearing® gives players the ultimate audio advantage, driven through precision-tuned 50mm speakers for a deeply immersive, undistorted audio experience.” – Turtle Beach

Product Trailer