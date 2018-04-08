TVAddons Issue Repository Ban List For Kodi Users

TVAddons Reveal Significant number of blocked add-ons or developers

One cannot help but feel that TVAddons is clinging to life by the tips of its fingers. The popular repository site, used by Kodi users to provide content, has been facing one legal battle after another. Even in regards to those its been very topsy-turvy. One court rules in their favor, yet last month, another overturned the decision.

Largely the problem that TVAddons face is the vast amount of pirated content it allows users to access. In answer to this, however, the website has decided to shut down a significant number of add-ons or developers in an attempt to curb legal action moving forward. The success it will have, however, is very unclear. In addition, it doesn’t necessarily mean the legal action will stop.

So, therefore, it does raise 2 big questions, what future does TVAddons have? In addition, will this removal have any effect on their future?

What has been blocked?

Well, the short answer is that at this point, if you are a regular user, you’ve probably already noticed. Here is, however, the list;

1Channel : plugin.video.1channel (kodibae)

: plugin.video.1channel (kodibae) 9Anime : plugin.video.9anime (dxcx)

: plugin.video.9anime (dxcx) SportsDevil : plugin.video.SportsDevil (kodibae)

: plugin.video.SportsDevil (kodibae) Death Streams : plugin.video.blamo (mrblamo420)

: plugin.video.blamo (mrblamo420) Anime Incursion : plugin.video.animeincursion (nixgates)

: plugin.video.animeincursion (nixgates) cCloud TV : plugin.video.ccloudtv (kodibae)

: plugin.video.ccloudtv (kodibae) Chappai : plugin.video.chappaai (mrblamo420)

: plugin.video.chappaai (mrblamo420) Covenant : plugin.video.covenant (covenantkodi)

: plugin.video.covenant (covenantkodi) Elementum : plugin.video.elementum (elgatito)

: plugin.video.elementum (elgatito) Exodus: plugin.video.exodus (kodibae)

The list continues!

Gaia : plugin.video.gaia (gaiaorigin)

: plugin.video.gaia (gaiaorigin) IceFilms : plugin.video.icefilms (iceballs)

: plugin.video.icefilms (iceballs) IceFilms : plugin.video.icefilms.new (iceballs)

: plugin.video.icefilms.new (iceballs) Incursion : plugin.video.incursion (nixgates)

: plugin.video.incursion (nixgates) Neptune Rising : plugin.video.neptune (mrblamo420)

: plugin.video.neptune (mrblamo420) Placenta : plugin.video.placenta (mrblamo420)

: plugin.video.placenta (mrblamo420) Sparkle : plugin.video.sparkle (iwannabelikemike)

: plugin.video.sparkle (iwannabelikemike) Sportie : plugin.video.sportie (kodibae)

: plugin.video.sportie (kodibae) Release HUB : plugin.video.theyidrh (mrentertainment)

: plugin.video.theyidrh (mrentertainment) Ultimate IPTV : plugin.video.uiptv (kodibae)

: plugin.video.uiptv (kodibae) Ultimate Whitecream : plugin.video.uwc (kodibae)

: plugin.video.uwc (kodibae) WatchNixtoons : plugin.video.watchnixtoons (nixgates)

: plugin.video.watchnixtoons (nixgates) XXX-O-DUS: plugin.video.xxx-o-dus (kodibae)

In addition to the above, in the official post, there might be more to come.

The most notable removal

For many, the most notable removal on that list is Exodus. This addon provides a significant amount of TV and film content and as such the removal shouldn’t come as a surprise.

If or when these will become available again is unclear. That being said though, given their removal being due largely to pirated content, it’s a fine line both TVAddons and Kodi are currently walking. Yes, Kodi may be an entirely legal media player. It is, however, being used for illegal purposes and before you get your pitchforks out, unfortunately, many don’t bother to make the distinction.

At present TVAddons is asking supporters for donations to help support the legal fight. How successful that will be, however, is unclear. It does, however, indicate another difficult period for the repository site. One, in addition, which I can’t help but feel is just a stepping stone to the final end of the service.

What do you think? Surprised by the removals? In addition, do you think that TVAddons has a future? What about Kodi? – Let us know in the comments!