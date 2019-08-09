Twitch Announces its Own Streaming Software

If there is a criticism to make about Twitch (and I’m sure there’s more than one) its that for someone new to streaming, the software required to actually put on a show is a little complicated. Put simply, there is something of a learning curve required to get a stream that looks reasonably competent in the hope that one day you can jack in the day job and take up being an ass on camera for a living. Most notably, however, is that while Twitch gives you the outlet to broadcast, it doesn’t give you the software necessary to make it possible. It is, quite simply, the means but not the method!

Well, following an update to their website, many people wanting to get into streaming may have a brand new access point as Twitch has (finally) announced plans to launch their own software!

Twitch Finally Announces Their Own Software

The ‘Twitch Studio Beta’ will look to give users a far simpler means of hosting a channel while still offering some of the bells and whistles seen from the more experienced hands.

At present, most Twitch streamers rely on programs such as OBS to help ‘coordinate’ their broadcast. Anyone who has used that, however, will know that while it is very good, it does also come with a moderately steep learning curve. Particularly if you want to incorporate some of the ‘flashier’ features that many streamers have.

What Do We Think?

Well… better late than never, right? While the software hasn’t been launched yet, Twitch is openly accepting beta applicants and, judging by what we can see, the software is going to be perfect for those who have always wanted to give it a try but, frankly have been too intimidated to do so!

You can learn more (and sign up for the beta) via the link here!

What do you think? Do you think this is a good idea? Do you regularly stream online? If so, what platform do you use? – Let us know in the comments!