Twitch Bans Gamer Who Accidentally Fired a Gun While Streaming

/ 18 seconds ago

We’ve all been there, chilling out playing our favourite games in front of loads of people, when suddenly, you whip out a gun. It’s all fun and games and you flex with it to show how cool you are. Then as usual, the gun goes off, takes out a flask and the bullet winds up in an old monitor. Right? What, this hasn’t happened to you? Yeah, me neither actually…

Professional stream, Carl Reimer, was holding his gun as a joke while he was live streaming on Twitch. Of course, given my little rant above, you can guess exactly what happened once he did. He thought his Glock pistol was empty of bullets, and honestly, I’ve never even touched a gun and I know you should never assume a gun is empty… It’s like the first thing you learn.

What Carl Had to Say

“I was clearly intoxicated, but the fact of the matter is… guns are not a toy. They are not to be messed with,” Reimer wrote in an apology. “It’s a mistake, but it’s a mistake that could have cost somebody their life,” he said. “I’m so broken about this.” … “I could have hurt somebody, I could have hurt myself, I could have hurt one of my animals – and that’s unforgivable. I’m not in SoaR anymore, and that is rightfully so. I hope you guys know I have no hatred toward them or anything like that… they did what they needed to do because I’m an idiot.”

Obviously, threatening someone in Call of Duty with a real gun, uhm, over the internet and on camera is one thing. Discharging a gun by accident in a home is another. Naturally, nobody condones such moronic behaviour and his gaming team SoaR banned his ass pretty swiftly too. People may be leaping to his defence on the ban under the premise that “it was an accident” and they’re right, it was. However, it was an easily avoidable one too.

