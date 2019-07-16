Twitch May Have Peaked as Viewer Figures Stagnate

Twitch has, without a doubt, been one of the most dominant platforms in terms of live streaming. That was, perhaps, something to do with the fact that the market (bizarrely) allowed them to have so much time on their own before joining in with their own alternative versions.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, for the first time in its history, the number of people watching Twitch streams has not grown. It is, in fact, stagnating. All while their competition is still racking up user levels.

Twitch Users Levels Are Stagnating

Now, as with most things of this nature, there will always be a ‘peak’. A point at which your growth starts to slow down. Facebook is all too familiar with that problem!

In their user figures, however, Twitch reported that 2.706 billion hours of content was watched in this last quarter. A figure that is 2% down from the first quarter of 2019 and, overall, their first decline since the platform really exploded.

Facebook, YouTube, Amazon and More Competition!

There is, in fairness, a lot of competition for Twitch these days and the platform isn’t helped by the rather strict manner in which it can enforce rules. It will, however, be of a concern to them to see their user figures dropping while their competition is able to still increase their own. Facebook imparticular has become a very popular platform for streaming these days.

We’re certainly not saying that Twitch is dying. It may, however, have certainly peaked and unless they think of some new innovations, that may be set to become an increasingly worrying trend for them.

What do you think? Do you live stream? If so, which platform do you use? – Let us know in the comments!