Twitch Sings Offers Streamers Free Karaoke

Twitch Sings!

I must admit that while in the car, having a shower or after one drink too many, I become absolutely convinced I’m the greatest singer in the world. Just give me a bit of Huey Lewis and the News, maybe a bit of 10cc and I’m away!

Admittedly, karaoke does have something of the ability to give people a license to make a complete ass out of themselves. If you do, however, think you’re the next Justin Beiber (and dear God I hope not!) then this might be perfect for you!

Twitch has launched its ‘Twitch Sings’ platform. A free downloadoffering users the ability to live stream nearly 2000 highly popular songs!

Impressive Library!

You might, at this point, be wondering what quality of songs are included here. Well, the good news is that there is actually an exceptionally solid library that would suit almost all styles and tastes. With artists like Ahha, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Pink Floyd and Nickleback, there’s bound to be something you can belt out!

Best of all, however, it’s available to download now for free!

Where Can I Try It Out?

This is, of course, in no small way designed to try and get you involved with Twitch. You do, after all, need an account to try this out. As a platform for your channel, however, the program is remarkably good. As above, the song list is also more than a little impressive.

If you have even a passing interest in singing or maybe want to bring something new to your audience, you really should try it out!

If you are interested in trying it out, you can download it directly from Twitch via the link here!

What do you think? Have you tried it out? What are your thoughts on it? In addition, which song/s did you pick? – Let us know in the comments!