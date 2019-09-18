Twitch’s Latest Sexual Content Crackdown is Causing Confusion

Twitch has always had something of a problem in moderating content that, at the very least, could be considered (even marginally) sexualized. Getting to the point here, we are predominantly talking about female streamers who may (or may not) use their breasts (or bodies) to attempt to garner popularity, follows, subscriptions and donations. There is a far more colloquial term for them, but we’ll leave it up to you to find that out if you don’t know what is it.

In a report via Kotaku, however, Twitch is reportedly in the midst of another crackdown in this regard. Albeit, many users are reporting that they are getting bans for unusual reasons.

Twitch Is Cracking Down on Sexualised Content Again With Strange Results

The main controversy began when Twitch streamer ‘Quqco’ who was cosplaying Chun-Li was given a suspension after her costume was considered too ‘sexually suggestive’. This has also, however, affected a number of other users who appear on stream in far more practical clothing such as, for example, a sports bra.

The issue, however, seems to lie in the fact that Twitch is giving out these bans and suspensions while having rather vague guidelines as to what is acceptable.

Is Twitch Right Or Wrong?

One user, “Fareeha”, who herself received a suspension notice, has said that while sexually suggestive streams can be a problem, the lack of consistency is making it hard to know exactly what is permissible.

“How can they ban her for showing some thigh, and put me on probation for showing shoulders, when there are streamers who have shown way more private things? All the power to the girls who can showcase their bodies with confidence; the successful ‘titty streamers’ [she said it, not me!] that have gotten so much flak in the wake of the recent ban/warning waves are genuinely not the issue. The big problem here is the inconsistency with which Twitch approaches these bans.”

Twitch has yet to respond to the complaints issued. It does, however, seem likely that if they continue on this path, they may need to give some far more explicit rules as to how much body you can show on a live stream.

You are, of course, always welcome to check out our Twitch channel via the link here! – I do, however, warn you that the most sexual content you might see here is if Andy bends over on camera and reveals a little bum crack.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!