Hilarious Twitter Commentary Battle With Virgin Media Goes Viral

Mans Twitter Commentary On Virgin Media Cancellation Goes Viral

We all know the pains of being locked into a contract or service that is clearly not what we either wanted or hoped for. One man, however, who clearly had a problem with Virgin Media as his internet provider, took to Twitter to give a running commentary of how their customer service dealt with his request.

As you can image, the results are pretty hilarious!

Twitter Meltdown!

So initially John Bull (I’ll call him John from here on) starts off optimistic. After attempting to cancel the contract, however, the lack of a manager becomes the first hurdle of many!

Things quickly escalate when Virgin Media informs John that they can cancel their contract, but it’s going to cost them £160.00. He does highlight that even the Mafia is a bit more flexible in that regard.

Managers, Supervisors and Hold Music!

From there, John falls into a battle with Virgin Media trying to find managers (who are all AFK) and instead gets given a ‘supervisor’. Throughout all of this poor John continually gets the dreaded hold music!

Someone might have just appeared. John, however, takes a moment to reflect that his call to them is currently the longest stable connection he has had to date.

After being put on hold again, the music is very clearly starting to wear a little thin.

Holding Then Hung Up!

After being passed around from pillar to post as Virgin Media attempted to find someone in charge, they eventually just give up. Much to John’s amazement and frustration!

John isn’t one to be easily deterred though and even calls on his friends, family and followers to help him on his quest!

Back In Action And Prepared To Do War!

John decides to give Virgin Media another call. He does, however, make sure that he’s well prepared and hydrated this time around!

He does, of course, have the hold music to battle with again though!

We’re Back – But The Managers Are Still Missing

After finally getting through to Ally, it seems that the missing manager situation still hasn’t gotten any better.

Even if Ally’s manager was there though, it’s to manage her, not the customer’s enquiries!

In frustration, John just wanted to remind us that all he’s trying to do is cancel his Virgin Media contract.

John is impressed with this new tactic.

Battle Of Attrition

At this point, it seems that John and Virgin Media are at loggerheads. Well, it isn’t about to get any better for either party!

Virgin then decides to try and play a little hardball with John.

Well, after all that threatening, guess what? Yes, Virgin actually pulls the trigger!

Guess Who?…

Believe it or not, I am at this point going to skip ahead in the timeline a little. To fill in the blanks though, John’s partner tries on a few occasions and they again report being cut off and lament at the general awful nature of the holding music. Finally though, they get through to a human being at Virgin Media!

Better still, it looks like this person is allowed to operate without a manager!

John clearly has a lot of faith in Clare and it seems his faith might be rewarded!

SUCCESS!

Yes, Clare, after finally managing to track down one of Virgin Media’s elusive managers (caught between a meeting and/or holiday) and finally gets the cancellation agreed!

John fittingly ends by having a celebratory drink with his partner, but he’s not ungrateful. He remembers to give Clare a little thank you note of his own. A happy ending to a truly hilarious commentary!

What do you think? Whats the worse battle you have ever been in with a company? – Let us know in the comments!