Two New Nintendo Switch Models Reportedly Arriving Soon

Basic and Pro Models

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Nintendo is preparing to launch two new models of their Switch handheld console.

One of the new additions supposedly includes a more affordable variant. Meanwhile, the other one has “enhanced features” and is aiming for more hardcore gamers. So the two are essentially sandwiching the original Switch in the middle of the product stack.

To lower the price, the more affordable version will drop certain features. Rumours suggest that it will have a smaller screen and will have non-removable Joy-Con controllers. It will also supposedly omit the vibration feature.

As for the higher-end version, there are no firm rumours yet. Although given the NVIDIA Tegra X1‘s age, it might be getting a more powerful and efficient processor under the hood. We would just have to wait and see.

When are These New Nintendo Switch Models Coming Out?

Thankfully fans do not have to wait long. According to WSJ, these are actually arriving as early as summer 2019. So it is only a few months away.