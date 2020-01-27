Two New Silent Hill Games Are Rumored to be in Development

There has been, for several years now, more than a little anger directed towards Konami. And largely with good reason! Not only did they scrap Silent Hills following the semi-sacking of Hideo Kojima, but ever since they’ve shown practically zero interest in reviving the franchise. Well, except for the launch of an occasional arcade gambling machine.

Following a post on Twitter, however, user ‘Aesthetic Gamer‘ has cited inside knowledge that Konami might be set to surprise us all by not making not one Silent Hill game, but two!

I’ll give you a second to pick your jaws up from the floor!

Konami is Making TWO Silent Hill Games?

Now, before you start jumping on the fact that this is just a rumour, the source has been known to be pretty on the mark with a lot of prior Konami news. As such, while a pinch of salt is advised, there is a solid track record with this ‘Gamer’.

So, what do we know? Well, if the rumours are to be believed, that Konami put out the ‘feelers’ to developers a couple of years ago and it seems that some of them may finally have been accepted.

The concept is that while they’d like to do a full-blown semi-reboot game, the 2nd game may represent something of an ‘Until Dawn’ like horror experience. Something that could work well with this franchise!

In other news while I’m dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I’ll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works. Konami about two years ago reached out to various developers to pitch ideas for two Silent Hill games, one a soft-reboot of the — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2020

What Do We Think?

It’s honestly a matter of incredulity that Konami hasn’t made a Silent Hill game in nearly 8 years. And even that was the god-awful HD Collection that, if you haven’t played, I’d recommend avoiding it like the plague!

If these games are in development, however, we likely shouldn’t expect any sort of confirmation until at least this Summer. Even then, probably later!

The one thing we can say, however, is that the dark cloud of Silent Hills’ future may (finally) have a silver lining!

What do you think? Are you eagerly hoping for a new Silent Hill? What do you think about it potentially going down the ‘Until Dawn’ road? – Let us know in the comments!