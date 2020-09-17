Ubisoft Confirms Watch Dogs Legion PC Requirements

With Watch Dogs Legion set for release on October 29th, there is certainly a lot of hype surrounding this game. This if, of course, in no small part due to the fact that this will be one of the first major titles truly looking to build on the technology improvements seen in the Nvidia RTX 30XX graphics cards. Does that worry you about what kind of PC requirements the game will have though? – Well, if that is the case, fret ye not!

Not only has Ubisoft confirmed the official specifications for Watch Dogs Legion, but, in the grand scheme of things, they’re actually quite benign if you don’t care too much about 4K and ray-tracing!

Watch Dogs Legion – PC Requirements

In an unusual (but certainly welcome) move, Ubisoft has confirmed the PC requirements based on a lot of resolutions and graphical specifictions. In other words, with this list you should get a really solid indication as to how your PC will perform in the grand scheme of things.

1080p / Low Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1440p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On – 1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On – 4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

What Do We Think?

In terms of the low/recommended settings, as long as your PC is a relatively recently build (within the last 3-4 years) you shouldn’t have any problems getting this game to work and looking relatively pretty to boot! Of course though, one of the key highlights is just how potentially amazing this could be in 4K with all those Nvidia RTX features blasting away. With it set to release in a little over a month, however, that’s still plenty of time to get your new Nvidia 30XX graphics card to try them out. Well, presuming you don’t need both your kidneys!

You can check out the Watch Dogs Legion official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!