Ubisoft Delays “Skull & Bones” Naval Pirate Game Launch Until 2020

Release Date Pushed Back One More Year

Ubisoft first announced their naval pirate game Skull & Bones back in E3 2017. It is basically a standalone spin-off of the naval battles in the Assassin’s Creed series, except with its own story. They already have have the outline and just need to flesh it out.

However, Ubisoft has decided to delay the launch according to their year-end fiscal report. Mentioning that the “release of Skull & Bones has been postponed to after 2019-20.”

What is Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones About?

Skull & Bones is being developed by Ubisoft Singapore and it actually looks almost complete back in E3 2018. So much so that there is even a gameplay trailer available.

The story is set during 1720 in the Indian Ocean. So that part is different from other locations the Assassin’s Creed naval battles have done so far.

Like the Assassin’s Creed series, they are using real-life historical events and characters to build the story around. Ubisoft mentions the likes of famous Indian Ocean pirates such as La Buse, Henry Every, and Black Bart as templates for the adventure.

At the same time, Ubisoft is also developing a companion television series of the same name. They have partnered up with Atlas Entertainment (Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Justice League) to bring this to life.

So the launch delay could most likely be in relation to getting the TV series release timing in sync rather than a technical reason in-game.

