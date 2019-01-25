Ubisoft Pushes Back Anno 1800 Release Date

For Further Tweaking and Polishing

Ubisoft is pushing back the launch of Anno 1800, an Industrial Revolution set Real-Time Strategy game. The news comes directly from a blog post by Anno 1800 community director Bastian Thun.

“This wasn’t an easy decision for us because we know how much you are looking forward to the release, and we ourselves can’t wait to have you all experience the full game.” says Thun.

He adds that they are”very happy with where the game and its wide mix of new and classic features are today.”

However, he writes that they know that “it can be even better with a little additional polish and tuning.” Suggesting that these extra weeks will allow them to deliver a game that fully lives up to its potential.

The game was originally unveiled at Gamescom 2018 with a trailer you can see below:

What is the New Release Date for Anno 1800?

The original release date was for February 26, 2019. However, that is now pushed back to April 16, 2019.

The good news is that the Closed Beta test will still go on January 31st. So those who are lucky enough to qualify will be able to try it out. Plus, Ubisoft states that although it is a Closed Beta, there are no NDAs. So participants are free to express what they feel or think about Anno 1800.