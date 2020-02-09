Ubisoft to Release 5 AAA Games Between Oct 2020-March 2021

I have to admit that Ubisoft isn’t really one of my most favourite developers. I’ve long fallen out of love with some of their biggest IPs and, while I always enjoy a Far Cry, I never go out of my way to play them.

It seems, however, that Ubisoft is ramping up for a huge release spike as a report via TechPowerUp has suggested that the publisher is planning on launching five AAA-rated games between October 2020 and March 2021.

Ubisoft to Release Five AAA Games

Now, at the risk of insulting your intelligence a little, if this is correct, then it may essentially mean that Ubisoft has a major gaming release planned for every single month over that period. A rather ambitious scope for what is, generally speaking, a relatively low-key publisher in terms of output.

So, what games can we expect? Well, the (entirely unconfirmed) list is as follows:

Watch Dogs Legion

Gods and Monsters

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Assassin’s Creed

Far Cry game

This list also seemingly represents the order in which the respective titles will hit shelves. So, Watch Dogs is coming in October, with Far Cry (6?) expected around February/March 2021.

What Do We Think?

In terms of releases, this is certainly a pretty hefty line-up including some of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises. There are though, of course, a few notable omissions. For example, there’s no news on anything new from Rayman, nor indeed, Splinter Cell.

I daresay though, that this should be treated with an air of optimism. We can only hope that, when these games launch, they’re in a relatively decent state. I mean, let’s be honest, while Ubisoft isn’t the worst for launch day issues, they have had their problems in the past!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!