Ubisoft’s ‘For Honor’ Finally Adds Training Mode via Free Update

Training Mode Now Available via Update

Ubisoft‘s For Honor has been out for a while, but it remains modestly popular for its unique gameplay. Now Ubisoft wants to keep enthusiasm for the game alive by releasing a big update, finally introducing a much-requested training mode. This update is completely free, available starting April 19. It is also open to all users not just on PC, but on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well. This new mode features additional ways for new and veteran players alike to perfect their skills before hitting the battlefield.

What Can Players Expect From This Training Mode?

This new training mode is part of For Honor’s Season 5. As such, it will replace the existing one with new tutorials and challenges for different skill levels. It teaches beginners the basics, while providing ways for veterans to sharpen their skills. The new features offer a chance to learn the game’s controls in the Apprentice Trials. The Warrior Trials will allow players to practice advanced techniques. Meanwhile, the Arena Training Mode enables players to practice movesets or improve skills with (or against) any heroes.

There is also a scoring system to give players the chance to measure their progress. Furthermore, there is Training Media, an in-game library of video tutorials on the Faction War, different game modes, and other features.

Other than introducing Training Mode, the latest update also introduces a host of improvements and updates, as well as character balances for the latest season.