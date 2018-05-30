UK Drone Owners May Face Tests And Flight Restrictions

UK Drone Owners May Face Tests and Tighter Restrictions In New Government Proposals

Over the last 5 years, with drone technology getting better (and in some instances cheaper) ownership has soared. The ability to have your own flying craft is something many of us have always dreamed of. Particularly one that is almost entirely stable and easy to fly, unlike radio controlled planes.

There is, however, a bit of a problem with drones. Many owners are either using them in really stupid places or worse, for illegal purposes.

As such, in a report via the BBC, new drone restrictions are set to be put to the Government this week. The regulations specifically may look to implement tests for owners and apply strict regulations as to where they can be flown.

Safety Tests and No-Go Areas

Although specification details of the legislation are not yet known one of them is certainly going to be exclusion zones. Particularly around prisons and airports. We have seen many reports over the years of drones being used to deliver contraband to prisons and unfortunately all too many morons who want to get up close to commercial airliners.

With safety tests discussed though, this area is currently a little vaguer. It has always been suspected that safety tests for drones might be implemented. Discussions up until now, however, have largely been based upon the weight and size of the drone itself. If all drone owners were required to take a safety test, that would be exceptionally hard to regulate. We, therefore, suspect that this will remain based on the size of the drone. As such, it will only apply to owners of the larger models.

It’s certainly something I think the drone market needs. It’s one of those instances at the moment where the popularity far exceeded the government’s management of the more negative aspects of it.

What do you think? Does this sound like a good or bad idea? – Let us know in the comments!