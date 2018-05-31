UK Drone Regulations Set Weight, Height and Location Rules

UK Implement New Drone Regulations

It’s been coming for a long time, but with drones getting larger and more sophisticated, the UK government has been looking to implement regulations. This is in no small part due to the size of the drones and the idiots who wish to fly them near airports or otherwise restricted areas.

Following regulations being submitted to the UK Parliament, drone restrictions now apply. Ones which if owners are found to breach, they could face a significant fine and possibly a custodial sentence.

In a report via SkyNews, drones are now regulated under their size, flying height and in addition, also the areas in which they are operated. For those looking to operate drones beyond these specifications, a licensing test must be taken.

What are the regulations?

As part of the new regulations, drones (and their owners) must comply with the following;

Drones must weigh less than 250 grams.

They must not fly higher than 400 foot.

They categorically must not be operated within at least 1km of an airport.

Drones must not be operated below 150 foot where there are people or buildings.

Failure to comply with these regulations could land operators with an unlimited fine and even potentially a 5-year prison sentence. Anyone who operates a drone beyond these specifications without having sat the competency test can face a fine of £1000. There are also proposals underway for the police to be able to issue ‘on the spot’ fines. This, rather than having to proceed through the courts for any offender.

Admittedly, these are quite stiff penalties. With the number of near miss and plane collisions though, it would appear that the irresponsible few have spoilt this for everyone.

What do you think? Is this a good idea? How easy will this be to regulate?