UK Forensics Firm Confirm Paying Cyber-Attack Ransom

Forensics Firm Confirm Ransomware Payment

In 2017 we saw a huge rise in the number of ransomware attacks. If you’re not aware of that these are, basically it’s malware that gets onto your system (usually via an e-mail attachment you downloaded) that effectively encrypts all of your documents. The next time you boot up your PC you are met with a message informing you about it and, of course, an address where you can pay some bitcoin to (maybe) get your files back, hence the ‘ransom’ aspect.

In a report via the BBC, however, a rather disturbing report confirms that a UK Forensics company, used extensively by the police, recently made a ransomware payment following an attack.

Paying the Ransom

The firm in question, Eurofins Scientific, confirmed payment of the ransom following what was referred to as a ‘significant’ cyber-attack on their systems. With them reportedly holding around 70,000 forensic records, however, it’s more than a little disturbing.

UK Police have confirmed that they stopped using the company while the attack was being resolved. That doesn’t really make me feel much better about it though.

What Do We Think?

Personally, I’ve always had a rather dim view of when companies choose to pay these ransoms. Ultimately, it only encourages the creators of this malware to continue putting it out there. For individuals? On your own conscience be it!

The fact, however, that a major forensics company was affected by this, however, is perhaps more alarming than the payment itself.

What do you think? Does this worry you? Do you agree in people who pay these attacks? – Let us know in the comments!