UK Gaming Industry Is Worth More Than Music/Video Combined

Gaming Worth More Than Music And Video Combined

One of the few industries that have seen consistent growth over the last 10-years has been gaming. With the industry currently believed to be worth around £3.86bn, this is over double what it was in 2007. The boom is certainly in no small part helped rather significantly by the boost that has been seen in the online market. For example, 2018 saw a huge shift towards the digital download platform with it now accounting for over 80% of all revenue.

In a report via the BBC, however, a research group has concluded that the current value of the gaming industry in the UK is worth more than both the music and video entertainment markets combined!

Research

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has released a report compiling all income generated from ‘entertainment’ sales in the UK. They found that the gaming market was one of the biggest performers. Kim Bayley, Chief Executive of ERA has said: “The games industry has been incredibly effective in taking advantage of the potential of digital technology to offer new and compelling forms of entertainment. Despite being the youngest of our three sectors, it is now by far the biggest.”

The Future!

With reporting finding another 12.5% growth in the gaming market throughout 2018, the future is looking good. Admittedly, physical sales and even the PC market didn’t do as well in 2018. It does, however, seem that with the growth and expansion of the digital online market, things are only going to continue to grow in the future.

