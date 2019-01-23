UK Government Seeking Industry Feedback From Gamers

UK Government Asks Gamers For Their Opinion

I have been a vocal opponent of how the media tends to treat the gaming industry. Too often ‘violent video games‘ are used as a blanket excuse for when young people behave badly. It seems, however, that the UK government is at least willing to listen to feedback from those who are clearly the most informed about it. Namely, gamers!

Following the launch of a new campaign, the UK government is actively seeking people to write a paper (of sorts) outlining some of the main key issues in gaming. These include;

Is gaming harmful or helpful to society?

How does the design of a game keep you playing for longer?

What help is needed for people who are concerned about the amount they are gaming?

What responsibilities do games designers have to their players?

Participate And Make Your Voice Heard!

The website to submit your ‘report’ can be accessed via the link here! – In brief, there request for submissions is that they;

Be no more than 3,000 words in length

Be in Word format with as little use of colour or logos as possible

Have numbered paragraphs

I am actually going to participate in this myself as it’s a subject I feel very passionately about. I do, however, encourage you to do the same. This is a great opportunity to make your opinions known and, hopefully, the government may use them to change their outlook on gaming in the future.

What do you think? Is this a good idea? In addition, will it help promote a better understanding of the industry? – Let us know in the comments!