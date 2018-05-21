UK Proposes Internet Laws Despite Major Social Media Snubs

UK Parliament look to push internet laws despite a major snub from social media providers

Following recent revelations regarding the content posted on the internet. The UK Parliament has been keen to introduce new laws specifically for the companies that operate on it. These laws, specifically aimed towards social media sites, look to enforce further rules and regulations. This is particularly since they are largely unregulated and operate only within their own terms of service.

Such laws include a more stringent implementation of age restrictions and in addition, content posted.

In a report via TheRegister though, despite a major snub from the vast majority of those invited to discuss the terms, the Digital and Culture Secretary is still keen to push forward with new laws.

'We are going to ask social media companies to take down abusive content immediately' says Minister for Digital Margot James pic.twitter.com/FjGddHkfCl — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 20, 2018

Majority of social media providers snub meeting

As part of the proposals, 14 of the internets largest social media outlets were invited to take part in discussions. Of these though, only 4 actually bothered to turn up. Without meaning to dumb this down for you, that means that 10 decided it wasn’t worth their time in attending. While those who did turn up and those who didn’t haven’t been named it is, if nothing else, a major snub.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock has said: “The fact that only four companies turned up when I invited the 14 biggest in, gave me a big impetus to drive this proposal to legislate through. Before then, and until now, there has been this argument ‘work with the companies’. You know, do it on a voluntary basis, they’ll do more that way because you’re not – the lawyers won’t be involved, they’ll be doing best efforts. The fact that there are now companies that have social media platforms with over a million people on then and they didn’t turn up.”

How much of an effect this will have is unclear. The snub will, however, will likely spur the government on further.

What do you think? Is the snub surprising? In addition, do you think this will have any effect on the government’s future action? – Let us know in the comments!