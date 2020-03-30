UK Internet Providers Remove Data Caps on Broadband

With the Coronavirus forcing many of us to remain at home, the chances are that you’re probably using the internet as your primary source of entertainment at the moment. For those of you on limited data broadband packages, however, you might be getting worried that you’re reaching your cap.

Well, for UK people, there’s some excellent news! In a report via the BBC, the vast majority of the country’s biggest ISP’s have confirmed that at least for the foreseeable future, these ‘caps’ will be lifted.

UK Broadband Companies Suspend ‘Limited’ Data Packages

Now, we should note that despite this announcement there is still much we don’t know as absolute facts yet. For example, we don’t know if this applies now or in your next billed period. In addition, there is no indication as to how long this will be available for.

The best advice we can give, therefore, is to contact your provider presuming you are on a limited connection, you live in the UK, and that your provider is one of the following:

BT, including its Openreach and EE divisions

Virgin Media

Sky

TalkTalk

O2

Vodafone

Three

Hyperoptic

Gigaclear

Kcom

What Do We Think?

It should be noted that this offer is only currently available to landline broadband customers within the UK. As such, we should clarify 100% that this does not yet apply to mobile customers nor has this policy been adopted ‘worldwide’. Albeit, some ISPs in America did start offering similar promotions a couple of weeks ago. So, the short version is, check with your provider and if they give you the thumbs up, your internet is unleased.

On the whole, however, this is an amazingly generous offer and, for those of you restricted to 10gb-60gb deals (for example), this should come as very welcome news!

What do you think? Are you impressed by this offer? Are you on a limited data package? – Let us know in the comments!