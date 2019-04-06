UK Launch Investigation Into Gaming Subscription Services

UK Investigate Game Subscription Packages

The chances are that if you own a modern gaming console, you probably have some form of gaming subscription package. In fact, since both Nintendo and Sony dropped their free platforms, to play online you’re almost over a barrel to get one!

In a report via the BBC, however, the UK is launching a formal investigation into Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo to see whether their services are operating at value and, more importantly, legally.

Competitions & Marketing Authority

The CMA (competitions and marketing authority) has expressed concerns over whether the major console manufacturers are complying legally with their subscription packages.

This investigation will cover several aspects including;

Customer Service

Purchase and refund policies

Value for money

‘Roll Over’ contract policy

Microsoft has already responded to the investigation saying: “We have received a notification from the Competition and Markets Authority and will be co-operating fully with their investigation.”

What Do We Think?

In fairness, while many might grumble about the pricing (or the need to pay to play online) I rarely hear people complain about the services themselves. Albeit, with so many services requiring a subscription these days, it’s amazing how quickly the bills can mount up!

It will, therefore, be interesting to see whether the CMA does find any factors of concern. If they do, then the good news is that consumers might see good things coming in the near future!

What do you think? Do you pay for a console subscription service? – Let us know in the comments!