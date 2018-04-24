UK Man Jailed For Having A Laser Jammer Fitted To His Car

Man sent to jail for laser jamming technology in his car

I think most drivers would admit that speed cameras are a bit of a bother. Personally, I’m not a fan of them. Not because I’ve been caught by them twice, but because I think they are a little counterproductive. It causes traffic to brake unusually and in addition, I don’t think it unfair to suggest that when ones coming I’m spending about as much time monitoring the speedo as I do the actual road.

One man, however, decided to take things a step further by having a radar jammer in his car. The technology is designed to prevent cameras being able to successfully identify your speed. With this, the man (Timothy Hill) repeatedly gave stationary ‘speed awareness’ vans the bird. Unfortunately for Timothy Hill, however, his rather distinctive car and personalized number plate made him pretty easy to identify. Based on his gesture in each of the photos, it’s not hard to see why the police might find him a person of interest.

Go directly to jail!

When questioned by police Mr. Hill initially denied knowing where the car was (yes, not the best excuse) and is thought to have subsequently destroyed the device. Under further questioning though Mr. Hill eventually admitted to owning the device.

Being taken to court, Mr. Hill has been sentenced to 8 months in jail for perverting the course of justice and banned from driving for a year.

Traffic Constable Andrew Forth said: “If you want to attract our attention, repeatedly gesturing at police camera vans with your middle finger while you’re driving a distinctive car fitted with a laser jammer is an excellent way to do it.”

What do you think? Was the sentence fair? Do you occasionally give the camera the bird? Will you think twice now? – Let us know in the comments.