UK Man Jailed For Having A Laser Jammer Fitted To His Car

/ 18 mins ago

radar jammer speed camera

Man sent to jail for laser jamming technology in his car

I think most drivers would admit that speed cameras are a bit of a bother. Personally, I’m not a fan of them. Not because I’ve been caught by them twice, but because I think they are a little counterproductive. It causes traffic to brake unusually and in addition, I don’t think it unfair to suggest that when ones coming I’m spending about as much time monitoring the speedo as I do the actual road.

One man, however, decided to take things a step further by having a radar jammer in his car. The technology is designed to prevent cameras being able to successfully identify your speed. With this, the man (Timothy Hill) repeatedly gave stationary ‘speed awareness’ vans the bird. Unfortunately for Timothy Hill, however, his rather distinctive car and personalized number plate made him pretty easy to identify. Based on his gesture in each of the photos, it’s not hard to see why the police might find him a person of interest.

radar jammer speed camera laser jammer

Go directly to jail!

When questioned by police Mr. Hill initially denied knowing where the car was (yes, not the best excuse) and is thought to have subsequently destroyed the device. Under further questioning though Mr. Hill eventually admitted to owning the device.

Being taken to court, Mr. Hill has been sentenced to 8 months in jail for perverting the course of justice and banned from driving for a year.

Traffic Constable Andrew Forth said: “If you want to attract our attention, repeatedly gesturing at police camera vans with your middle finger while you’re driving a distinctive car fitted with a laser jammer is an excellent way to do it.”

What do you think? Was the sentence fair? Do you occasionally give the camera the bird? Will you think twice now? – Let us know in the comments.

radar jammer speed camera

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja