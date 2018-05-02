UK Parliament Will Issue Summons To Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is Facing Summons To UK Parliamentary Committee

With the recent data scandal that has rocked Facebook, you may have noticed that a couple weeks ago Mark Zuckerberg had to appear before the US Senate to ask some questions. Some were difficult, others not so much. His appearance, however, did follow an initial snub to attend a similar proceeding in the UK.

Upon the request of the UK Parliament for his attendance, initially, Mark Zuckerberg refused. He, instead, sent one of his minions to speak on his (and the companies) behalf.

That was not enough to appease those, however, who wanted answers directly from the man at the top himself. Despite this, he has continued to attempt to avoid having to appear in the UK. It seems, however, that you can’t run forever.

In a report via The Independent, it is only a matter of time before the UK Parliament issues a summons which will (in British legal terms) require his attendance if not now, then the next time he visits the country.

Will he attend now?

Hard to say, but if Parliament does issue the summons and Mark Zuckerberg does not appear, it could leave him legally liable for arrest the next time he plans to visit the UK. He may have dodged this bullet for some time, but likely not for much longer.

He is likely even less inclined to attend any more hearing, particularly since it was felt that Congress (with a few exceptions) let him off far too lightly. So at this point, it seems that he has three choices. He can either finally agree to a date (something that he has been dodging for some time), he can agree to a set date/time to attend, or, the next time he turns up, he can be arrested.

What do you think? Should Mark Zuckerberg just bite the bullet and arrange a date and time? – Let us know in the comments!