UK Plans Huge Rebate for Trading Combustion Cars for Electric

Under the current COVID-19 situation, it’s hardly any secret that economies around the world are struggling at the moment. In something that may address two problems, however, the UK government is possibly planning something rather dramatic.

In a report via Engadget, it is being suggested that (similar to the scrappage scheme seen around 10 years ago) the UK may be set to offer drivers a huge cash incentive if they swap their current combustion engine car for an electric alternative!

Trade Combustion Cars for Electric?

So, what’s the deal here? Well, the UK Government is currently looking at plans to give anyone who trades in their current combustion-engined car a £6,000 rebate if they ‘trade it in’ for a new electric vehicle. A proposal that would not only potentially see a big boost to the economy, but would also see general emissions reduced.

It doesn’t end there though. The move could also potentially see general manufacturing in the country given a solid helping hand as many car makers (such as Jaguar and Mini) currently produce electric cars from within the UK.

What Do We Think?

While it seems more than likely that electric cars will become the mainstream at some point in the future, such a promotion wouldn’t be without its problems. For example, the UK is only barely handling the current electric vehicle infrastructure and a huge spike would create a lot more problems not only in terms of charging points but even down to the far more basic factor of producing the electricity to cope with it!

If you are, however, planning on purchasing an electric car in the near future, it might be worth just holding onto your petrol of diesel for a little longer. If this does come to pass, you might find yourselves getting a pretty substantial lump of cash knocked off the price!

