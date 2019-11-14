UK Retailer is Taking Gigabyte RX 5700 XT AORUS Preorders

There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the upcoming Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT AORUS graphics card. Well, in so much as there is always some excitement for any Gigabyte GPU due to hit the market. They are, at least on a personal level, one of my favourite GPU manufacturers both in terms of performance and presentation.

If you are rather anxious to get hold of one of these, however, and are worried that you might miss out, then there might be some good news for you. Well, if you’re a UK consumer at least.

Retailer ‘Overclockers UK‘ has officially launched their website for the graphics card to which you can get your pre-order in now!

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT AORUS

With some highly impressive specifications, particularly the 2010MHz boost clock speed, it’s pretty clear that this release is going to represent one of the most powerful 5700 XT models on the market.

Will it be the best performing custom 5700 XT in terms of outright gaming benchmarks? Probably not. It is, however, undoubtedly going to be up there with the best. We’re certainly willing to go as far as to say that it looks a lot better than much of its competition.

Specifications

Core Clock: 1770MHz

Boost Clock: 2010MHz

Memory: 8192MB 14000MHz GDDR6

Stream Processors: 2560

DirectX 12 Support

Vulkan Support

RDNA Freesync 2

HDR support

When is it Out?

According to the website, the Gigabyte RX 5700 XT AORUS will launch on November 29th.

With a price of £439.99, this might seem a little expensive. Considering that you can get an (effectively free) 4-year warranty on this GPU, however, that is substantially greater than that offered by many other graphics cards. A 4-year warranty would easily cover you until you, at least, start thinking about your next upgrade!

If you want to learn more about the graphics card (or maybe place your own pre-order) you can check out the official Overclockers website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!