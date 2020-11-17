UK Retailer Lists AMD 6800/XT GPUs for Pre-Order (With Prices)

With the initial reference design AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards set to release tomorrow (with them hitting retailers in the exceptionally near future), in terms of custom AIB partner designs, models are not anticipated to be available until later this month or possibly in early December. Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that one UK retailer may have accidentally jumped the gun a little.

How? – Well, not only were several AMD Radeon 6800 and XT graphics cards from both ASUS and Sapphire listed for pre-order, but they also came with confirmed price tags!

AMD Radeon RX 6800/XT UK Pre-Orders Go (Accidentally?) Live!

Listed by UK based online retailer LambdaTek, it should be noted that all of the graphics cards have since been removed from their website. That wasn’t, however, before prices were grabbed off all of the available listed models for pre-order that included:

  • ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT ROG STRIX LC: £764
  • ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT TUF GAMING OC: £676
  • ASUS Radeon RX 6800 TUF Gaming OC: £588
  • ASUS Radeon RX 6800 ROG STRIX OC: £605
  • SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ OC SE: £654
  • SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ OC : £635
  • SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6800 NITRO+ OC : £555

The only slight caveat is that for these prices, you have to add 20% VAT (as per the UK taxation rate) and as such, it does seem that in terms of retail cost, they are (unfortunately) going to be around as expensive as we expected.

amd 6800 xt

What Do We Think?

The main key focus of this retailing information is that AMD’s Radeon 6800/XT will still be notably less expensive than Nvidia’s comparative GPUs. And even in that respect, with Team Red claiming that their graphics cards have the potential beating of Nvidia’s best, these are undoubtedly going to represent a tasty proposition.

Are they really better than the 3080 or 3090 though? – Well, with the AMD review embargo set to lift shortly, rest assured we’re ready to tell you what we think. So keep checking our website and social media portals for when those reviews go live!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
