UltraViolet Service Shutting Its Digital Doors

UltraViolet

UltraViolet is one of those things the movie industry tried to make work but did it? I don’t think so myself and have never to this day even bothered with those damn UltraViolet codes. For those who don’t know what it is, it’s a digital storage locker for movies and TV. You buy the DVD, BluRay, or UHD disc. In the box, you’ll often find a digital code for an online copy. This means you can watch your retail disc movies on other devices such as a mobile, a laptop, etc.

Who Uses It?

Well, despite my own reservations about the service, around 30 million users do actually use the service. This means that any movies they have stored on there will be obliterated when the service pulls the plug. With the continued expansion of other streaming services, I’m wondering how much content there is to lose that may not already be easily available elsewhere. However, I suspect some users who backed the service are going to be pissed either way.

What Now?

Well, the DECE has provided details, which you can read here, on what to do next. Of course, you still have all the movies in their box sitting on a shelf, right?

“Linking to additional retailers can maximize your access to your Library and help avoid potential disruption. In most cases, we anticipate very little impact, particularly in the United States. Most, and perhaps all, existing rights in UltraViolet Libraries currently available through your linked retailers that are still operating should continue to be available from those retailers.”

When?

The service is shutting down on July 21st 2019. Will you be losing content? Let us know in the comments!