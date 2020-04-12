Uncharted Drakes Fortune with Ray Tracing? – Video

With the RPCS3 emulator, we’ve recently started to see an exciting new trend for pushing PS3 games even further than was originally intended. This is, of course, in no small thanks to the additional functionality that PC systems can offer. In the latest video released by ‘Digital Dreams’, however, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune has never looked this good before!

Through the magic of RPCS3 (and ‘Pascal Glicher’s Reshade Ray Tracing Mod’) the video shows the game running on the emulated with all that light shading goodness!

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune – Ray Tracing Edition!

When you consider how old this game is, the video clearly demonstrates just how much potential not only the RPCS3 emulator can offer, but just how far people can take these games in terms of their visual glory. Better still, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune isn’t even 100% ‘good’ on this platform yet, so you can not only forgive the rough edges, but expect this to get even better in the future!

For the sake of clarity, however, we should note that this ‘reshade’ mod isn’t technically real ray-tracing. The mod effective simulated is based on depth and, as such, occasionally the effects do go a little wonky. Putting that aside, however, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune clearly benefits hugely from it!

What Do We Think?

With the RPCS3 emulator getting towards a solid state of development, it’s quite frankly amazing to see it being taken in the direction of ray tracing. More so that results as amazing as this are already being produced! Put simply, it’s all moving in an excellent direction, but we’d love to see Metal Gear Solid 4 get a bit of the ray tracing goodness!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the video? Do you think we can expect to see ‘reshade’ used in more PS3 emulated games? – Let us know in the comments!