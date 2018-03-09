Undertale Is Confirmed As Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Undertale Coming To Nintendo Switch

Many would consider Undertale to best RPG‘s in recent history. Some would even go so far as to suggest one of the best RPG games of all time. I must confess, I was a bit late coming to the Undertale hype. I resisted the temptation for a long time under the impression that surely it couldn’t be as good as people say. Eventually, I gave in and played it. It was as good as everyone said.

Nintendo Switch fans, therefore, have a reason to be deliriously happy. One of the best modern games ever made is on the way to your console!

The premise of Undertale

In Undertale you play an unknown protagonist who has stumbled into the world of monsters. These monsters have been told for a long time to fear humans and your actions can dictate whether they were right, or wrong, to fear you. In an unusual twist in RPG elements, you can complete the game via several strategies. You can kill everyone, no one or some of them. Be warned though, your actions will have consequences.

The game also features some of the best jokes and in addition perhaps the best video game soundtracks of all time. Very rarely does a game get everything so right, but Undertale was definitely a case in which it did. Therefore, the report via polygon that Undertale is coming to the Switch is for many going to be one of the most anticipated releases for the console.

When is it coming out?

Well, unfortunately, we don’t know. The reveal has been made, but an exact release date is unclear. Given that it is going to be a simple matter of porting it, I would expect a release to come before the end of the year and call me crazy, but the Switches motion controls actually sound like a really cool option for this title.

If you are considering playing this game though, remember, if you kill everyone, you’re going to have a bad time. This can be seen below in what I consider to be one of the toughest boss battles I’ve ever seen (not my video, but I have beaten Sans – I am a Dark Souls veteran after all).

What do you think? Have you played Undertale? Excited for a Switch version? – Let us know in the comments!

