An Unfinished Version of Dead Island 2 Has Leaked Online

When games get stuck in development hell, it’s often easy to forget that they even exist at all. For example, I had completely forgotten that Dead Island 2 was (apparently) still on the way! Initially being announced at E3 2014, however, its abundantly clear that 6 years on, the game still seems to be a long way off completion.

If you were, however, curious as to what could have been, an early build from the initial game’s developer has appeared online and, despite this being 5 years old, we still think it looks pretty awesome!

Dead Island 2

To date, Deep Silver has contracted Dead Island 2 to at least 3 separate developers and, given that they most recently dropped ‘Sumo Digital’ just late last year, the future of the highly-anticipated sequel looks more than a little unclear. As for this particular version leaked, however, it reportedly shows the work of “Yager” who was the original studio assigned to make the game, and, as you can see in the video below, it did show a lot of promise despite being canned.

Can I Play This?

As I understand it, this early demo-build of Dead Island 2 is out there in the wild and, with a little searching, you might be able to find and try it yourself. In a report via Eurogamer, the leak does appear to have originated from 4chan and that might be a good place to start your search, albeit, be careful as on that website you can sometimes be sailing in some very choppy NSFW waters!

As for if/when Dead Island 2 will be released, Deep Silver still maintains that it is definitely happening. As for when though, well, don’t hold your breath!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this version of Dead Island 2? – Let us know in the comments!