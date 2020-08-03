UnMetal – A Fan-Made Metal Gear Solid Gaming Parody

Despite its age (and certainly the apparent lack of anything new coming from the franchise), the original Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid games remain exceptionally popular with fans. As such, it’s hardly surprising that over the years fans have attempted (with varying degrees of success) to recreate them. For example, only a little over a week ago we saw a demo video released from an Unreal Engine 4 ‘remake’ of Metal Gear Solid that looks more than a little impressive!

Well, in offering something new, UnMetal has officially been revealed and judging by the trailer below, while it is something more of a modest parody than a remake, it does look pretty amazing none-the-less!

UnMetal – A Metal Gear Solid Parody

Combining elements of the original Metal Gear with ‘similar’ plot points to Metal Gear Solid, the game is probably just different enough to give Konami’s lawyers a bit of a headache, but fortunately not enough to shut this down. Parody is, after all, within the realms of free use.

With it set to be officially released in full on Steam later this year, however, if you already are itching to give this a try, then you’re in luck. Yes, a free demo version of the game is available to download and play right now!

Where Can I Try it Out?

As above, although this will be released in full on Steam (presumably with a relatively benign price tag) a free demo version of the game is available right now. If you do, therefore, want to try it out, you can download it via the link here! – Alternatively, if you want to learn more about its development, you can visit the creator’s official website here!

Although potentially subject to change, UnMetal is scheduled to release (in full) on the 2nd of October, 2020.

What do you think? Are you going to try this out? – Let us know in the comments!