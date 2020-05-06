Unreal Engine 4.25 Adds PS5 & Xbox Series X Beta Support

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X expected to make their debut before the end of the year, it’s hardly surprising that a number of developers out there are very keen to begin work (if they haven’t already) of designing games for the new systems. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, many of them may have just been given a huge boost as Epic Games has announced that the latest version of their Unreal Engine (v4.25) now offers official beta support for both of the next-gen console releases!

Unreal Engine 4.25

One of the main key features understood to be brought to the update is the utilization of new and improved audio features. Something that Sony make a very big deal of when they announced the system specifications of the PS5 earlier this year. The headline here, however, is that the games engine has been specifically updated to allow for development to specifically be made for the next-gen consoles.

This update, however, doesn’t just mean that console developers will be able to experiment further with their creations. It will also result in a lot of useful additions to PC side of things as well including improved physics, collision, and water rendering.

What Do We Think?

With both Sony and Microsoft citing that their systems will be ready for release before the end of this year, one of the biggest concerns is that the COVID-19 situation may have created a significant number of delays in terms of game production. As such, many are worried that despite the systems launching around November, for the first few months, the library of titles available will be exceptionally limited.

All going well though, this new Unreal Engine update will help alieviate whatever issue may exist there because, let’s face it, the vast majority of us are probably more than a little excited for these new next-gen consoles!

