Untitled Goose Game is Already being Speedrun Inside 4 Minutes

We have kept a curious eye on the ‘Untitled Goose Game’ since it was announced back in 2017. With it being released last week, however, we finally got to find out if this was every bit as insanely fun as it looked. Spoiler alert – it was!

Following a video posted online, however, despite the game only being 4 days old (at the time of writing) it has already found an amazing level of popularity with the speedrunning community. So much so, that the current any% world record completion rate is already below 4 minutes!

Untitled Goose Game Already Has A 3:46 World Record

Having played (and completed) the game myself, while it wasn’t particularly long (around 3-4 hours if you take your time to explore) it was amazingly fun. As you might expect, however, such games are always going to ping onto the radar of speedrunners. Expect to see this at a GDQ even in the very near future!

So, based on this, while French streamer Seji’s 3 minutes 46 seconds sounds pretty amazing, it’s hardly surprising either. Additionally, this time is only going to drop further in the coming weeks!

How Did He Do It?

Well, as you can see in the video above, there are clearly some issues with objects and collisions. Utilizing these glitches, he was able to essentially force his way through a number of fences to reach the end of the any% run.

Based on these strategies, however, this record will undoubtedly be broken even further in the coming days. If you do, therefore, want to get into speedrunning or just want to try out the insanity of Untitled Goose Game, then this seems like a perfect opportunity!

Untitled Goose Game is available on the PC, MAC and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Have you played Untitled Goose Game? If so, what did you think about it? – Let us know in the comments!