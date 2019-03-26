Upcoming Iron Man VR Game Lets You Be Tony Stark

/ 44 mins ago
Upcoming Iron Man VR Game Lets You Be Tony Stark

The Most Immersive Superhero Video Game Yet

After the success of Spider-man on Sony‘s PlayStation 4, the company is looking towards yet another Marvel property to raise the profile of their PlayStation VR.

This time it is Iron Man VR which will let players actually see the world through Tony Stark’s eyes. While this might not let players experience other aspects of Stark’s playboy lifestyle, it will definitely let them suit up and fly around in an Iron Man suit.

See for yourself in the teaser trailer below:

When Will Iron Man VR Launch?

There is no firm release date yet, other than it will be sometime this year.

The game is being developed by Camouflaj, and according to director Ryan Payton, the story revolves around Tony Stark “confronting the ghosts of this past”.

We can also expect cameos from fellow Avengers. Although Payton did not disclose details as to who these might be. Considering that he also says there will be multiple villains, the player can definitely use an extra hand.

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!