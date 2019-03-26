Upcoming Iron Man VR Game Lets You Be Tony Stark

The Most Immersive Superhero Video Game Yet

After the success of Spider-man on Sony‘s PlayStation 4, the company is looking towards yet another Marvel property to raise the profile of their PlayStation VR.

This time it is Iron Man VR which will let players actually see the world through Tony Stark’s eyes. While this might not let players experience other aspects of Stark’s playboy lifestyle, it will definitely let them suit up and fly around in an Iron Man suit.

See for yourself in the teaser trailer below:

When Will Iron Man VR Launch?

There is no firm release date yet, other than it will be sometime this year.

The game is being developed by Camouflaj, and according to director Ryan Payton, the story revolves around Tony Stark “confronting the ghosts of this past”.

We can also expect cameos from fellow Avengers. Although Payton did not disclose details as to who these might be. Considering that he also says there will be multiple villains, the player can definitely use an extra hand.

