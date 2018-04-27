Upcoming Microsoft Edge Will Allow You To Mute Webpages

New Microsoft Edge To Introduce Webpage Mute Option

There’s nothing quite as aggravating when searching the web than hearing unexpected noise or music. Often, when you have multiple tabs open it can be something of a task to actually identify which one it is. Particularly those pesky websites that have auto-play videos telling you about the latest and greatest way to earn money in your spare time.

While Google Chrome may have introduced a new feature to block auto-play videos, it seems that the latest version of Microsoft Edge will give you an alternative option.

Ahead of the latest Windows update due to release next month, in a report on the official Edge website, the latest update will give users the option to mute specific browser tabs. Not a bad idea if you ask me.

Could this make you go back to Edge?

Despite Microsoft trying to push it down your throat as much as possible, there are many people who don’t like edge. I have tried on more than one occasion to go back to it myself. Yet, I always find myself drifting back towards the RAM gobbler that is Google Chrome.

There are times though, particularly when I’m working, that I’ll have a minimum of around 10 tabs open at any given point. With many of these being for various websites, I’m almost guaranteed to have one with an auto-play advertisement. I don’t want to close the tabs, but at the same time locating the exact culprit can often be tricky. As such the option to mute all or a specific channel is a nice option.

I doubt it’ll get me going back to Microsoft Edge, but it’s something that might just tempt me to give it one last chance.

What do you think? Which web browser do you use? – Let us know in the comments!