Upcoming Video Game Releases For May 2018

Game Releases for May 2018

Another month is upon us and on reflection, I think April was a little disappointing. The only real highlight was God of War and yes, I know that’s a contentious remark.

May, however, appears to be a lot more diverse with some interesting games coming out. We, therefore, take a look and pick some of our personal highlights for the upcoming releases.

Super Mega Baseball 2 – PC, Xbox One, Ps4 – May 1st

Ok, so sports games are not for everyone, but in terms of baseball, the original Super Mega Baseball was a fun game. A game that combines cartoon-style visuals with real gameplay style, in the sequel, they look to replicate the success of the first.

Early reviews have been a little mixed. Baseball fans, however, will probably love this release!

Conan Exiles – PC, PS4, Xbox One – May 8th

A game that has seemingly been coming for ages finally releases this month. Delayed for nearly two years this adventure game set in the world of Conan the Barbarian has been highly anticipated. There are, again, some concerns about what the finished product will be like. Particularly after it’s long development.

This could, however, be the sleeper hit of the year!

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch – May 18th

I haven’t quite forgiven KOEI Tecmo for the garbage release that was Dynasty Warriors 9. That being said, I had a lot of fun on my Wii-U with the original game. Similar to Mario Kart 8, this updated release for the Switch will see all the added DLC which for fans of Zelda or Dynasty Warriors is surely going to again be a great release for the console.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset – PC – May 21st

While ESO may be added to the pile of games that attempted to dethrone World of Warcraft, it is still a great game. With the PC version now free for a one-off price, the Summerset expansion looks to add even more content to a game that wasn’t exactly struggling for it in the first place.

This expansion release, however, will do nothing to harm what has for many been one of the best MMORPG games in years.

Dark Souls Remastered – PC, Xbox One, PS4 – May 25th

Perhaps one of the most unexpected releases so far this year, Dark Souls Remastered will take us back to the original, and in my opinion, the best game in the series. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch version has been delayed, but PC, PS4 and Xbox One owners will get the chance to die again, and often, on May 25th.

On a personal level, this is definitely my pick of the month.

What do you think?

When it comes to game releases, we always try our best to pick the most interesting of the month, but what do you think?

Are there any games you think worth mentioning? What are you most looking forward to? – Let us know in the comments!