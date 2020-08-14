Upcoming Windows 10 Feature Will Allow GPU Selection

Despite the fact that Windows 10 is over 5 years old now, that doesn’t mean that Microsoft hasn’t regularly been looking at ways to improve how the operating system works. Admittedly, a lot of those ‘improvements’ have come at the cost of buggering something else up, but by and large Windows 10 is a lot better today than it was when it originally came out.

In something of a very unusual (but certainly welcome) addition, however, a report via TechPowerUp has found that the latest preview build of the operating system has an interesting new feature. Namely, one that will allow users to be able to select a preferential graphics option for certain applications.

Windows 10 GPU Selection Tool

So, how does this work? Well, in a nutshell, from the graphics setting menu, users will be able to specifically allocate a graphics adaptor to handle certain tasks. This isn’t, incidentally, a function limited to those with Crossfire or SLI set-ups.

For example, if you have an APU style processor (commonly seen with Intel and the AMD Ryzen ‘G’ processors) you could choose to use this hardware specifically to run your browser. Therefore, by proxy, your main dedicated graphics card would be entirely freed up to dedicate all its resources to gaming.

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, this might sound like a bit of a weird function, a browser doesn’t use that much graphical power after all. As the famous supermarket expression goes, however, ‘every little helps’. Yes, in the vast majority of instances we may only see games perform 1-2% better, if indeed anything at all, but free performance is free performance and, let’s be honest, you don’t exactly need a 2080 Ti to run Google Chrome… just 32GB of RAM 😀

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!