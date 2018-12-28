US Army Accepting Bids For $500m Robot Contract

US Army Accepting Robot Contract Bids

Whether you like the idea of it or not, recent years have seen various armed forces across the world looking more towards robots. Fortunately, in most instances these robots have been used for either recognisance or, on a much more understandable level, doing the jobs that would be exceptionally dangerous for a person.

In a report via The Star, however, the US Army is looking to bring more robots into their ranks. The good news is though, they’re not after the shooting variety!

Bomb Defusal

In the report, the US Army is accepting bids from design companies on what is believed to be a $500m contract. They are, however, primarily interested in companies which can provide technology for scouting and also for bomb defusing. The latter particularly as this is a job that clearly has more than a few risks for the people involved!

What Do We Think?

Like it or, robots will have a future to play in the armed forces. Hopefully, this future will be more about saving lives than taking them. It is, however, difficult to ignore the level of investment other countries are putting into the technology. Russia and China, for example, seem very keen to explore this concept. Sadly, they do, however, seem to be taking a more ‘militaristic’ approach to it.

Personally, it’s not the kind of robot I’d like to see developed. What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

