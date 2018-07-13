US Military Drone Information Sold On Dark Web

Military secrets are, well pretty darn secret! It’s for reasons such as this that they are often kept hidden in bases. Bases with big walls (often electrified) and guarded by people trained to kill with their intimidating looking assault rifles. It seems, however, that the US Army Intelligence has had a pretty disturbing breach.

In a report via the BBC, sensitive information appertaining to US military drones has been found for sale on the Dark Web.

What Is The Dark Web

There are, put simply, 3 levels of the internet. The one that most of us sees and uses, one that generally tends to hide away the stuff we shouldn’t see for various reasons and a third layer which is largely the domain of purely illegal activity. As part of the data leak, it is believed that the information not only contains technical data on the drones but also various military strategy manuals including how to deal with insurgents. Pretty scary stuff if you ask me!

Exact information as to what has leaked is, ironically, not disclosed. This does, however, represent a rather alarming breach of the US security. Either a member of the US Intelligence has sought to sell this information online or their network security has been breached. Neither is a particularly comforting thought.

Erring Towards A Hacker

In the report, it is suggested that a hacker may be the source of the leak. In addition, as you would expect, the police are actively looking to trace the source of the person in question where they may potentially face charges of treason. Pretty serious stuff. The concern is, however, what other information this person may have that they have not attempted to share online. At least, not yet!

What do you think? Disturbed at this revelation? – Let us know in the comments!